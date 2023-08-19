The Evolution of Generative AI: Sakana AI’s Approach to Biomimicry

The landscape of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) is rapidly evolving with competitors like OpenAI, Meta, and Google vying for dominance in foundation models. Recently, Llion Jones, one of the co-authors of the seminal 2017 research paper “Attention Is All You Need,” left Google to launch his own gen AI startup. Jones, along with co-founder David Ha, established Sakana AI in Tokyo.

Sakana AI is taking a unique approach to AI models by drawing inspiration from nature’s collective intelligence, such as fish schools and beehives. Their vision is to develop AI models that are flexible, reactive, and economically efficient. Sakana AI aims to generate text, images, code, and multimedia content using this biomimicry-based technology.

Differentiating itself from the trend of constructing extensive AI systems, Sakana AI adopts a swarm-based approach. This involves developing multiple smaller AI models that collaborate to deliver complex results. By leveraging collective intelligence, Sakana AI believes their approach can produce comparable outcomes to larger systems while being more cost-effective and adaptable.

Sakana AI’s decision to establish their base in Tokyo is strategic. The city’s advanced technical infrastructure and highly educated talent pool make it conducive to the growth of AI startups and the attraction of international expertise. Sakana plans to capitalize on these advantages to enhance their research and development efforts.

The founders of Sakana AI emphasize the need for AI models that embody evolutionary computing principles, as contemporary AI systems often lack flexibility. By adopting this approach, Sakana AI aims to address issues related to cost and security in AI systems.

Despite Google’s current focus on large language models, the founders of Sakana AI argue that a single type of generative AI technology is limiting. They highlight the importance of considering alternative approaches like theirs for future advancements.

The transition of Jones and Ha from Google to Sakana AI is a notable development in the generative AI realm. It reflects a desire to escape the bureaucratic constraints of large companies and foster an environment conducive to innovation and development-sharing.

By harnessing the concepts of swarm intelligence and evolutionary computing, Sakana AI aims to deliver flexible and cost-effective AI solutions. With Tokyo’s growing reputation as a hub for AI innovation, Sakana AI’s presence in the city holds promise for the future evolution of generative AI. The industry eagerly anticipates the transformation this collaboration proposes to bring about.