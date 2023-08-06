How Much Would You Pay for the Pixel Fold and Tablet?

Compared to recent Google products, the price of the Pixel Fold and Tablet has sparked debates. The Pixel Tablet, which is now being offered at a discounted price, features a 10.95-inch LCD with a nano-ceramic coating and is powered by Tensor G2 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with a 7,020 mAh battery, quad speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and three years of OS updates. The Pixel Tablet starts at $499 in the US, but international customers are concerned about the lack of price conversion and the inclusion of the Charging Speaker Dock, which they do not want.

On the other hand, the Pixel Fold is priced at $1,799, which many consider to be quite expensive. Our recommendation is to not buy it at full price, especially since the pre-order deals are over. Comparisons have been made to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is equally priced but is considered a fifth-generation device, whereas the Pixel Fold is Google’s third hardware iteration.

Overall, we want to know how much people would be willing to pay for both the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. It is unlikely that Google will change the offering of the Pixel Tablet by removing the stand, as it would require significant marketing and packaging changes. The Pixel Fold, however, may benefit from trade-in offers to make it a more attractive purchase.