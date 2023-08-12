CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Evolution and Challenges of Xbox Cloud Gaming

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
It has been two years since the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it has made significant progress during that time. The service now supports consoles, TVs, and the Oculus Quest 2, among other devices.

Despite the impressive ability to stream numerous Xbox Game Pass titles through the cloud, it appears that many players are not taking full advantage of this feature. Xbox’s Sarah Bond has acknowledged that Cloud Gaming is currently the least popular aspect of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The majority of users are console players, rather than those on Android and iOS devices.

The lack of popularity raises the question of why Xbox Cloud Gaming isn’t more widely embraced. One possible reason could be that players prefer accessing the native version of a game rather than its cloud-based counterpart. Additionally, unreliable internet connection speeds may be a barrier to effectively utilizing the service.

Another limitation is that Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently limited to Xbox Game Pass games. Although Team Xbox has hinted at plans to expand the library in the future, no recent updates have been provided.

Given these challenges, it is intriguing to know what would motivate users to use Xbox Cloud Gaming more frequently. Would better streaming quality be a convincing factor? How about a wider range of supported titles or more games with touch screen controls? Some may even suggest a dedicated Xbox handheld device as a potential solution.

We invite you to share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments section below. What would convince you to use Xbox Cloud Gaming more often?

