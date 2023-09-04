Uncovering the Mystery of Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars, an expansive JRPG-inspired game, is full of surprises and hidden secrets for players to uncover. One such secret revolves around the mysterious Flimsy Hammers. These hammers hold a key to one of the game’s biggest endgame secrets.

To make use of the Flimsy Hammers, players must first collect all four of them. Each hammer can be found by completing different tasks within the game. These tasks include catching all 23 species of fish, defeating every Wheels Champion and The Watchmaker, completing all 11 Question Packs on both Casual and Expert difficulty, and defeating the final boss in the True Ending.

Once in possession of the Flimsy Hammers, players can head to the Crypt on Mirth. In this area, they must locate a specific room and find a broken tombstone. By using the Mistral Bracelet, players can blow the tombstone backward to reveal a secret passage. Along this passage, they will encounter four ‘flimsy’ looking walls. This is where the Flimsy Hammers come into play. Players can utilize the hammers to smash through these walls and continue forward.

The secret that lies at the end of this passage is worth the effort, but it is best experienced by players firsthand. It is an exciting discovery that adds depth to the endgame experience in Sea of Stars.

In conclusion, the Flimsy Hammers in Sea of Stars are a valuable tool for uncovering a hidden secret. Collecting all four hammers and using them to break through ‘flimsy’ walls in the Crypt on Mirth will lead players to a worthwhile discovery. So, if you’re embarking on a completionist run or simply curious about these hammers, now you know how to make the most of them.

