How to Protect Your Phone While Traveling

Cell phones are essential for travelers as they serve multiple functions, including boarding pass scanning, map navigation, and capturing photos. However, the loss or theft of a phone can be a major inconvenience, especially considering the sensitive information it contains, such as banking and credit card details. To protect your information and increase the chances of retrieving your phone, here are some steps to follow:

1. Secure your phone before traveling: Set a passcode or lock screen verification (e.g., Face ID) to prevent unauthorized access. Activate phone locating features, such as Apple’s Find My app, which can be useful if your device goes missing.

2. Add multi-factor authentication: Enable this feature on apps that contain sensitive information. Even if someone gains access to your bank account application, they will still need to verify their identity.

3. Take action if your phone is lost: Start by calling or messaging your device to see if anyone responds. Use phone-location features to track its whereabouts, play a sound to locate it, and receive notifications when it’s left in an unfamiliar place. Reach out to ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft if you suspect leaving it in a vehicle.

4. Carry analog backups: Since phones serve as primary communication and navigation tools, have analog alternatives. Write down directions to your hotel and emergency contact numbers, as relying solely on saved digital information can be risky.

5. Damage control if the phone is gone: Use phone-location features to remotely lock or wipe the device. This prevents unauthorized access and protects your personal information. Change passwords for your social media and credit card accounts as an additional security measure. Notify your cell phone carrier to disable service and prevent the phone from being used.

6. Consider travel insurance coverage: Comprehensive travel insurance may provide reimbursement for lost or damaged phones during a trip. However, coverage limits may apply, so review your policy to understand what is included. Some insurance plans may also offer additional coverage for electronics.

7. File a police report: If your phone is stolen, file a police report to provide to the insurance company. It’s crucial to gather this information while still traveling, as it may be challenging to obtain later, especially if you’re abroad.

Remember to take proactive measures to secure your phone and be prepared in case it goes missing.