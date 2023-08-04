Apple Provides Parental Control Features, but Kids Find Workarounds

Apple offers various features to assist parents in monitoring and controlling their children’s online activities. One of these features is “Screen Time,” which enables parents to set time limits for specific apps. However, some children have discovered ways to bypass these restrictions, allowing them to spend more time on apps and websites without their parents’ knowledge.

For instance, if parents restrict their children to one hour a day on platforms like Instagram or TikTok, they can utilize Screen Time to enforce these limits. Once the allotted time is up, the apps will no longer be accessible.

Recently, many children have shared TikTok videos revealing how they manage to surpass these time limits. The key piece of information that parents may be unaware of is that children can still access these platforms via a web browser, such as Google Chrome or Safari. By searching for “instagram.com,” “youtube.com,” or “tiktok.com,” children can freely spend as much time as they want on these platforms. Additionally, if they visit these sites in “incognito” or “private mode,” their browsing history will not be recorded in Screen Time, allowing them to go unnoticed by their parents.

To address this issue, parents can take further steps to restrict access to specific websites. By navigating to the settings on their child’s phone, selecting ‘screen time,’ and enabling “Content and Privacy Restrictions,” parents can effectively block certain websites. It is recommended to set a password for added security.

Under content settings, parents can also find the option to “limit adult websites” and enable it. This feature disables the use of ‘incognito’ or ‘private mode’ on iPhones, making all visited websites visible in Screen Time for parental monitoring.

It should be noted that this method only applies to the Safari browser. If children have Google Chrome installed on their phone, they can freely visit any website in incognito mode without detection, as there is currently no way to disable incognito mode in the Chrome browser.