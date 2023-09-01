New Study Finds Link Between Drinking Tea and Lower Risk of Heart Disease

A new study has found a link between drinking tea and a lower risk of heart disease. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of California, analyzed data from over 100,000 participants and found that those who drank tea regularly had a 20% lower risk of developing heart disease compared to non-tea drinkers.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, so finding ways to reduce the risk is crucial. The researchers believe that the beneficial effects of tea on heart health are due to its high levels of antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to have protective effects on the cardiovascular system.

One of the key findings of the study was that the type of tea consumed made a difference in the results. Participants who drank green or black tea regularly had the lowest risk of heart disease, while those who drank herbal teas or other beverages did not experience the same benefits.

The study also took into account other factors that could influence heart disease risk, such as age, sex, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity levels. Even after adjusting for these factors, the link between tea consumption and reduced risk of heart disease remained significant.

While this study provides promising evidence of the potential health benefits of tea, it is important to note that it is observational in nature. Further research is needed to determine the exact mechanisms by which tea may protect against heart disease and to establish causality.

In conclusion, drinking tea, particularly green or black tea, may lower the risk of heart disease. The antioxidants found in tea, called flavonoids, are believed to have protective effects on the cardiovascular system. However, more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between tea consumption and heart health.

Sources:

– University of California

– Shivali Best, Mail Online