Valorant Players Debate Their Favorite Maps

Valorant is a popular game known for its fusion of Counter-Strike mechanics and Overwatch-like abilities. One of the reasons players enjoy Valorant is its vibrant landscapes and complex maps. Since its release in 2020, new maps have been added, sparking a debate among players about which one is their favorite.

A recent poll on Twitter asked Valorant players to choose their preferred map out of Lotus, Breeze, Split, and Ascent. The responses varied, with players unable to unanimously agree on one map.

Lotus, which was released in a January 2023 update, received praise from players who described it as the best map. They found it both easy to attack and defend, making it enjoyable to play.

Breeze, added to the map pool in Episode 2, Act 3 of 2021, drew mixed opinions. While some players expressed disappointment and wanted the old Breeze back, others felt that it should have been removed permanently.

Split, a map with a tumultuous history of being taken in and out of the map pool, appealed to some players for its playability and close-range combat opportunities. Others simply stated that they enjoyed playing on Split.

Ascent emerged as the most favored map among Valorant players. Many praised its balance and overall enjoyment, stating that it was the best map out of the four.

As the Valorant scene evolves, fans eagerly await the announcement of next season’s map pool and anticipate which teams will dominate on these maps.

Source: Valorant Updates (Twitter)