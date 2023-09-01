Urbanista Introduces the Malibu: A Solar-Powered Bluetooth Speaker

Urbanista takes its expertise in solar-powered headphones and applies it to Bluetooth speakers with the launch of the Malibu. The company faced new challenges in designing a power-efficient speaker compared to headphones. The product director of Urbanista, Marten Sahlen, explains that speakers consume exponentially more power compared to headphones. To address this, Urbanista focused on making every aspect of the Malibu power efficient, starting with the shape, which accommodates larger speaker drivers that are more power efficient at a given volume.

The Malibu also features Exeger’s PowerFoyle solar charging technology, which is flexible to a certain extent. The speaker design incorporates around 50% more PowerFoyle compared to Urbanista’s other solar-powered headphones. This results in a slightly square appearance with a ridge around the top edge to raise the playback controls. The speaker offers two main listening modes: a regular mode and a power-efficient mode that optimizes battery life at the expense of bass output.

The Malibu is expected to provide around 20 hours of playback in a pitch-black room and up to 40 hours with the low-power mode. The power-saving feature is still in development, and final numbers are yet to be determined. Adding sunlight can extend the battery life, with a potential increase of around 50% when used continuously outside on an average sunny day.

The Urbanista app allows users to track the Malibu’s solar charging data, providing insights on maximizing the speaker’s solar capabilities. The company emphasizes the sustainability aspect of solar charging, aligning with upcoming EU regulations on user-replaceable batteries. The Malibu is designed for easy battery replacement without requiring professional assistance.

The Urbanista Malibu offers a powerful and immersive listening experience, with an optional power-saving mode for longer battery life. Its solar charging feature and sustainable design make it an excellent choice for eco-conscious consumers.

