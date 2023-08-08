Why Linux needs an official distribution

Linux has come a long way since its early days in terms of ease of use. It no longer requires command line usage, kernel compilation, or writing bash scripts. Given its simplicity and stability, along with its growing popularity in gaming and desktop market share, it’s surprising that more people aren’t using Linux on the desktop.

One possible reason for this is the overwhelming number of Linux distributions available. When someone new to Linux asks for a recommendation, they’re often bombarded with a laundry list of options. This variety of opinions creates confusion and makes it difficult for newcomers to choose the right distribution.

To address this issue, the idea of an “official” Linux distribution has been proposed. An official distribution would provide less confusion for new users by offering a user-friendly, stable, and regularly updated version of Linux tailored for beginners. It would also make it easier for companies to support Linux by only needing to work with a single distribution.

Choosing the right distribution for the official flavor is a challenge. Based on suggestions, a possible approach would be to base it on Debian with features inspired by other popular distributions. It should include standard users added to the sudo group, support for both Snap and Flatpack, user choice of web browser, and availability of new release software.

Maintaining and controlling the official distribution would be a collective effort involving users, developers, and corporations with a vested interest in its success. Corporate backing for marketing would further promote Linux to a wider audience.

Implementing an official distribution would not eliminate choice or hinder innovation. Instead, it would enhance Linux outreach and ease of support, ultimately expanding its market share. While there may be challenges and resistance within the open-source community, it’s worth considering as a way to help Linux reach a broader audience.

In conclusion, Linux could greatly benefit from an official distribution that simplifies the user experience and makes it easier for businesses to support the platform. By addressing the confusion caused by numerous distributions, Linux can increase its market share and further establish itself as a viable desktop operating system.