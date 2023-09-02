First Digital USD Receives Low Risk Analysis

InvestorsObserver research has determined that First Digital USD (FDUSD) achieves a low risk analysis. The proprietary system used by InvestorsObserver measures the potential for manipulation of a token by analyzing the amount of money it took to cause a shift in price over the last 24 hours. This analysis also considers recent changes in volume and market capitalization. The resulting gauge score ranges from 0 to 100, with lower scores indicating a higher risk and higher scores indicating a lower risk.

Portfolio managers who prioritize risk assessment will find this risk gauge score particularly relevant in determining the suitability of an investment.

As of the last 24 hours of trading, the price of FDUSD has decreased by 0.00%, bringing it to its current price of $1.00. This price movement occurred while the volume of trading was below average, and the market capitalization of the token increased. The current market capitalization of FDUSD stands at $382,477,652.87, with $61,587,155.15 worth of the token being exchanged in the past 24 hours. The price movement relative to the changes in volume and market capitalization has contributed to FDUSD receiving a low risk assessment.

Considering the price volatility of FDUSD within the past 24 hours, along with the changes in trading volume, investors can have confidence in the token’s current level of manipulability.

Source: InvestorsObserver Analysts

