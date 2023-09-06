Chinese Government Bans State Employees from Using Apple iPhones

The Chinese government has reportedly banned state employees from using Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices at work, in an apparent effort to reduce reliance on foreign technology. While certain officials were already restricted from using iPhones in the past, the ban has now been extended to a greater number of workers. The specific application and enforcement of the new rules among government employees remain unclear.

This move by the Chinese government comes in the midst of an ongoing crackdown on Chinese technologies by the United States. Several states in the US have already banned the popular Chinese social media app TikTok on government devices. Additionally, Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has been under US sanctions since 2019, amid allegations of spying for Beijing.

The reported ban on iPhone usage among government workers in China could potentially impact Apple’s sales in the country. According to Bank of America, China accounts for around 40 to 50 million iPhone units for Apple. The analysts estimate that the ban could result in a 5 to 10 million-unit decline, and the impact could be even higher if iPhones are also banned from official workplaces.

Despite these challenges, it is expected that Apple’s standing as a premium brand in China will not be significantly affected. Apple is known for its prices, product quality, and closed ecosystem, which appeals to Chinese consumers. Furthermore, any sales downturn in China could be offset by Apple’s expansion into emerging markets like India, which has been accelerated by the escalating tensions between the US and China.

In conclusion, while the ban on iPhone usage among Chinese government workers and the resurgence of Huawei could potentially pose challenges for Apple in China, the overall impact is expected to be limited. Apple’s reputation as an aspirational brand and its strategic moves into other markets should help mitigate any negative effects.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Bank of America