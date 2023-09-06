Ike Nnamani, CEO of Medallion Data Centres, spoke about the opportunities and challenges of investing in digital infrastructure in West Africa ahead of his appearance at ITW Africa. Nnamani emphasized that Africa’s push towards creating digital economies is generating a significant increase in locally generated data, driving the demand for data centre capacity in West Africa.

One of the main challenges is the requirement by local regulations and policies that data must be stored locally. This is crucial for latency-dependent services like video content, as storing data closer to the end user ensures the highest quality of service. However, West Africa lacks the necessary core building blocks for the rapid deployment of data centre capacity.

Power supply is a major issue in the region. Load shedding and lack of power availability necessitate backup solutions or self-generation of power by data centre providers. Another challenge is the lack of terrestrial fibre beyond subsea connections. Building their own networks instead of tapping into pre-existing connectivity adds complexity and higher capital expense.

Despite these challenges, Nnamani highlights that West Africa is not struggling to attract investment due to the high demand for services and the strong upside potential in the region’s digital infrastructure. Looking ahead, Nnamani expects continued investment in West African data centres and subsea connectivity, such as the upcoming 2Africa cable.

At the ITW Africa event, Nnamani will participate in a session on site selection and the challenges of land and connectivity. He sees this event as an opportunity to network and learn about the industry, with new data presented on the state of technology and infrastructure development in Africa.

Overall, the opportunities for investing in digital infrastructure in West Africa are significant, driven by the push towards creating digital economies and the need for locally stored data. However, challenges in power supply, network infrastructure, and accessing capital from outside the region need to be addressed for sustainable growth in the sector.

