The Power of AI Models

Introduction to Role Tokens in Magic: The Gathering

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
In the world of Magic: The Gathering, tokens play a significant role in gameplay. To cater to the diverse range of tokens that creatures can create, Wizards of the Coast has introduced over 600 unique Token cards. However, in the latest expansion set Wilds of Eldraine, Wizards has taken a different approach with the introduction of Role Tokens. These new tokens bring a fresh concept to the game and add an element of novelty.

What are Role Tokens?

Role Tokens are a new type of Token in MTG, specifically introduced in Wilds of Eldraine. There are currently seven different Role Tokens, each with its own name and effect. All Role Tokens are Aura Enchantments that must be attached to a creature. Here is a brief overview of each type of Role Token:

1. Cursed: Enchanted creature has base power and toughness of 1/1.
2. Monster: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has trample.
3. Royal: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has ward 1.
4. Sorcerer: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has the ability “Whenever this creature attacks, scry 1.”
5. Wicked: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and when this Aura is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, each opponent loses 1 life.
6. Young Hero: Enchanted creature has the ability “Whenever this creature attacks, if its toughness is 3 or less, put a +1/+1 counter on it.”
7. Virtuous: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each enchantment you control. (Currently exclusive to Commander cards)

Applying Role Tokens

Only one Role Token controlled by the same player can be attached to a creature at a time. If a new Role Token is attached to a creature that already has one, the previous Role Token will be replaced. However, opponents can also apply Role Tokens to creatures, and in such cases, the creature will have multiple Role Tokens, receiving the benefits and drawbacks of each.

In a Commander game, it is possible for a single creature to have up to four Role Tokens at once.

Notable Role Token Cards

During the spoiler season for Wilds of Eldraine, several powerful Role Token cards were revealed. Two notable examples are “Not Dead After All” and “Asinine Antics.”

“Not Dead After All” offers a unique variation of resurrection effects, making it an upgrade over previous similar cards. It has potential usage in the Rakdos Midrange/Rakdos Scam deck in Modern, where it can synergize well with other cards.

“Asinine Antics” is a sorcery spell that efficiently places a Cursed Role Token on each creature your opponents control. It can be especially impactful when cast with flash, allowing for unexpected plays in Standard and Commander formats.

Overall, Role Tokens add a fresh dynamic to Magic: The Gathering gameplay, and players can expect exciting interactions with these new tokens in Wilds of Eldraine.

