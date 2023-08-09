Assassin’s Creed Details and New “Beyond Booster” Pack Type

During a recent stream, WeeklyMTG host Blake Rasmussen provided more information about the upcoming Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed set. He revealed that the set will introduce a new booster type called “Beyond Boosters.” These packs will focus on telling a story from within the Assassin’s Creed universe and will contain a mix of new cards and reprints, featuring new Assassin’s Creed-themed artwork. Further details about these packs will be unveiled as the set nears its release next year.

It’s important to note that Assassin’s Creed is a small set with a different release lineup compared to normal sets. For example, sets like The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth are “complete” sets that come with a full line of supporting products, such as Jumpstart, Set, and Draft Boosters, as well as Collector Boosters. On the other hand, the upcoming Final Fantasy set will be a larger set, following a more traditional Magic release structure.

(Un)Bannings

The decision to unban Preordain in Modern and Mind’s Desire in Legacy has generated a lot of discussion among players. These two cards were banned for a significant amount of time, with Mind’s Desire being banned from Legacy 20 years ago and Preordain being banned from Modern 12 years ago.

During a Q&A session, Rasmussen addressed why Pioneer didn’t receive any changes during this Banned and Restricted update. He mentioned that Wizards of the Coast believes that Pioneer is in a fairly healthy state, with a wide range of viable decks in the format. While there may always be a deck that is slightly more consistent than others, currently Nykthos Ramp holds that position without dominating the format.

Regarding Modern, the Banned and Restricted list discussion heavily focused on the format. However, no cards were found to be ban-worthy due to the diversity of the metagame at Pro Tour The Lord of the Rings. Rasmussen mentioned the possibility of shaking up the meta in the future, potentially by unbanning a significant number of currently banned cards. The approach would involve reintroducing a few cards at a time to avoid disrupting the game drastically.

Wilds of Eldraine Story, Part 1

The first part of the Wilds of Eldraine story, titled “Pure of Heart,” is now available for players. Written by K. Arsenault Rivera, this chapter follows the stories of various characters after the New Phyrexian invasion and the breaking of the barriers between planes. The prominent characters are former planeswalker twins Rowan and Will Kenrith, who are striving to unite the realms amidst a transformed Eldraine.

A new character, Kellan, has also been introduced. He is a mysterious figure rumored to play a significant role in the plot. Kellan considers himself a hero and embarks on a quest to discover his true nature. While not much is revealed about his involvement in Eldraine’s broader story, the actions of these characters are anticipated.

Future Sets

During the recent Gen Con event, Wizards of the Coast announced their set release schedule for the next few years. The lineup includes various sets, such as the Western-themed The Outlaws of Thunder Junction and a series of Universes Beyond Fallout Commander decks.

Rasmussen clarified that Pioneer Masters will be an Arena-only set without a physical release. He also mentioned that Wizards of the Coast currently has no plans to introduce Modern to Arena, despite Modern Horizons 3 coming to the digital platform. However, there is a possibility of Modern being introduced in the distant future.

Odds and Ends

Rasmussen was asked about updates on the highly anticipated Netflix animated series based on Magic: The Gathering. However, he stated that he had no information about it and swiftly moved on to another topic.