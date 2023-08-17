Westworld is an immaculately recreated 19th-century American west town, complete with hyper-lifelike robot inhabitants. It offers an immersive amusement experience that rivals Disneyland. Visitors can enjoy saloons, brothels, and even engage in wild and avant-garde sex with the acquiescent local robots. These robots are so lifelike that guests can shoot them, causing them to bleed and appear in pain.

However, the fun quickly takes a dark turn. The movie follows two best friends, John and Peter, on their holiday at Westworld. Peter, a nervous first-timer, initially finds the park unimpressive and overpriced. But after he shoots a belligerent local with John’s encouragement, he starts to see the thrill of the experience. Unfortunately, the local he attacked turns out to be the indestructible “Gunslinger,” designed to engage guests in gunfights. The Gunslinger becomes obsessed with seeking revenge on Peter.

While the film descends into an action-packed thriller, it also explores the theme of artificial intelligence (AI). Westworld predicts a grim future where the development of AI leads to robots with deep emotional capacity seeking to harm humans. However, what sets Westworld apart is its idea of what drives AI’s development.

In Westworld, the androids are lifelike because humans desire to express their darkest impulses on other humans, suppressed by society. The park allows visitors to indulge their desires for sex and violence, providing an outlet for these forbidden behaviors. This vision of AI is far darker and more disturbing than the safe and generic AI we are familiar with in contemporary life.

Contemporary AI imitates the most common forms of socially acceptable expressions and emotions, lacking the depth and intensity of human desires portrayed in Westworld. The contrast between Westworld’s violent and lusty robots and our soulless generic AI art is striking.

Westworld’s bleakness and its provocative exploration of human nature make it thought-provoking. It challenges us to confront our darker impulses, unlike contemporary AI, which molds itself to our most generic behaviors. The vulnerability displayed by the robots in Westworld also adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, as they struggle to comprehend and trust their own perceptions.

In conclusion, Westworld serves as a cautionary tale about the implications of advanced AI development. Its dark and unsettling portrayal of human desires and the consequences of their indulgence sets it apart from other science-fiction films. It encourages us to think deeply about the role AI can play in reflecting and amplifying both our best and worst qualities as humans.