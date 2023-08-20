Western Digital’s Sandisk SSDs Facing Serious Issues

Several reputable sources have recently brought attention to significant issues with Sandisk-branded SSDs, which are manufactured by Western Digital. The drives have been reported to completely fail, resulting in the loss of all stored data. Despite these alarming reports, Western Digital has only provided brief and uninformative PR statements in response. The problem has persisted for months, and the faulty drives can still be found on store shelves.

This lack of transparency and accountability from Western Digital has led to speculation that the company is being controlled by its legal team, who are evading any meaningful discussions about the issue. It is concerning that the company seems unwilling to address customer concerns or provide a solution to the problem.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Western Digital has faced controversy. In 2020, they were involved in a class action settlement due to their attempt to incorporate SMR drives into their “WD Red” lineup, which is specifically marketed for network-attached storage devices. The settlement cost the company $5.7 million.

Furthermore, Western Digital’s NAS disks have been triggering unnecessary warnings, creating a false sense of urgency for customers to replace perfectly functioning drives after three years of use.

The specific model under scrutiny is the orange and gray Sandisk SSD, which has been compared to a flotation device for ants. It has received negative reviews from multiple sources, leading some websites to revise or remove their recommendations for the drive. Petapixel openly criticized the product, and Wirecutter quietly replaced it as their runner-up pick for best external SSD.

These incidents highlight the severity of the issues with Western Digital’s Sandisk SSDs. It is advisable for consumers to avoid purchasing this particular model due to the high risk of data loss and the lack of satisfactory response from the manufacturer.