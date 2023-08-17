Western Digital Faces Lawsuit Over Defective SanDisk Extreme SSDs

Western Digital is facing a lawsuit over its storage drives, specifically the SanDisk Extreme SSDs. The company is accused of knowingly selling defective SSDs. These drives, including the Extreme V2 and Extreme Pro V2 portable SSDs, are popular recommendations by tech review sites.

Numerous owners of the drives reported that their data was being erased and the drives became unreadable. Even after a firmware fix released in May, there were still complaints that the drives remained broken. Western Digital did not address the claims of lost data.

A lawsuit has now been filed against Western Digital by Nathan Krum in a federal court in San Jose, California. The lawsuit seeks class-action certification on behalf of people who purchased affected SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme, or Western Digital My Passport SSDs since January 2023. The complaint alleges that Western Digital engaged in misleading consumers and that the drives are still defective despite the firmware update.

The lawsuit seeks compensation, including damages and legal fees. It claims that the drives do not fulfill their core functionality of safely storing data. There are also allegations that Western Digital is selling these defective SSDs at discounted prices to clear inventory.

It is worth noting that the latest problems with the drives are said to be caused by a firmware update released in July. Customers have expressed frustration with the situation, as they are left with drives that cannot be trusted to store data and the company either offers a replacement device or forces them to buy another drive at their own expense.

This lawsuit is still in its early stages, and there are other law firms investigating similar complaints against Western Digital. The dissatisfaction among customers has led to the likelihood of more litigation against the company.