CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Western Digital Launches SN770M NVMe SSD for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
Western Digital Launches SN770M NVMe SSD for Steam Deck and ROG Ally

Western Digital has introduced the SN770M NVMe SSD, specifically designed for devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. The small M.2 2230 form factor drives come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, providing handheld gamers with a significant storage upgrade.

Previously, replacing the SSD inside a Steam Deck had been relatively easy, but finding M.2 2230 drives was a challenge. These drives were not commonly available to consumers and were more commonly found in Dell and Microsoft Surface laptops. However, the situation has been improving recently, with companies like Sabrent, Micron, Corsair, and Framework offering M.2 2230 drives. Framework also released its own 2TB upgrade drive earlier this year.

Western Digital’s entry into this market is a positive development for handheld gaming. Their drives offer impressive speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s based on PCIe Gen 4. The 1TB version of the SN770M NVMe SSD is available for purchase on Western Digital’s online store and Best Buy for $109.99. The 2TB version is exclusively available at Best Buy for $239.99.

Overall, Western Digital’s SN770M NVMe SSD provides a convenient solution for gamers looking to upgrade storage in their handheld devices. The availability of these drives from well-known manufacturers enhances the options for consumers, making it easier to find suitable upgrades for their devices.

Sources:

– Tom Warren. (The Verge)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

China Reacts to Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Spotify Introduces Dynamic ‘Daylist’ Playlist for Free and Premium Users

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Prices

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

China Reacts to Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Introduces Dynamic ‘Daylist’ Playlist for Free and Premium Users

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Prices

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

New York City Implements New Traffic Safety Measures to Reduce Accidents

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments