Customer Files Lawsuit Against Western Digital Alleging Misrepresentation of Portable SSD Products

A customer from California has recently filed a class-action lawsuit against Western Digital, the parent company of SanDisk, claiming that the company misrepresented the capabilities of its portable SSD products. The lawsuit alleges that Western Digital, through its SanDisk brand, marketed the SSDs as “rugged, dependable storage solutions” despite being aware of a firmware issue that caused the drives to disconnect, lose data, or become unreadable.

Numerous reports from reputable sources such as The Verge, Ars Technica, and PetaPixel, as well as discussions on online forums like Reddit, have indicated the widespread failure of these portable SSDs. However, Western Digital and SanDisk have remained silent, refusing to comment on the issue despite repeated requests for clarification from various media outlets.

The severity of the problem has led many photographers to lose trust in the brand. The lawsuit specifically targets Western Digital’s SanDisk Extreme Pro, Extreme Portable, Extreme Pro Portable, and WD MyPassport SSD products, claiming that the marketing misled customers into believing they were reliable storage and backup solutions when they were not.

The suit also asserts that Western Digital’s SSDs fail to deliver on their basic function of storing data safely for later access. It highlights the company’s failure to disclose the serial number range of the affected hard drives and the extent of the defect. The lawsuit further accuses Western Digital of providing unreliable firmware updates and replacement drives with the same defects.

Moreover, the lawsuit suggests that Western Digital may be selling these defective drives at discounted prices to clear inventory, without properly disclosing the risks to customers. It calls attention to the company’s misleading statements, which could deceive customers into believing they understand the nature of the defects and the associated risks.

The plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury and remedies totaling $5 million. Western Digital has yet to respond publicly to the lawsuit or address the concerns raised by customers and media outlets.