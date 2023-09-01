CityLife

Western Digital Corp. Shares Rise 5.83% Amidst Rough Trading Session

Sep 1, 2023
Shares of Western Digital Corp. (WDC) experienced a notable increase of 5.83% to reach $45.00 on Thursday, despite a challenging trading day for the stock market as a whole. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell by 0.16% to 4,507.66, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) also declined by 0.48% to 34,721.91. This marks the fourth consecutive day of gains for Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital Corp. fell just $0.24 short of its 52-week high ($45.24) that was reached on February 2nd. A commendable performance was seen in comparison to some of its competitors, with Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) rising by 3.84% to $70.79 and NetApp Inc. (NTAP) rising by 0.35% to $76.70. The trading volume for Western Digital Corp. on Thursday was 7.0 million, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 3.2 million.

It is important to note that this article was auto-generated by Automated Insights, a provider of automation technology, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Sources:
– Dow Jones
– FactSet

