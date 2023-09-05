West Monroe Launches Season 3 of “This is Digital” Podcast

West Monroe, a leading digital services firm, has announced the launch of the third season of its highly acclaimed podcast, “This is Digital.” Hosted by Rissa Reddan, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at West Monroe, the podcast aims to guide business leaders through the complexities of digital transformation by showcasing real-life examples and conversations with digital innovators across industries.

The podcast was recently recognized as a finalist for the prestigious PRSA Chicago Skyline Awards, further cementing its reputation as a premier platform for discussing digital transformation. The winners will be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony on September 13, 2023.

Season 3 of “This is Digital” officially kicked off on September 5, 2023, with an impressive lineup of guests, including Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at e.l.f. Beauty, Tyson Jominy, VP of Data & Analytics at J.D. Power, Nick Mehta, VP and CEO of Gainsight, Scott Crabill, Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo, and Chris D’Agostino, Chief Field Technology Officer at Databricks.

Reddan expressed excitement for the upcoming season, stating that she is proud of the impact the podcast has made in previous seasons and is looking forward to continuing to provide meaningful insights on digital transformation. She also emphasized the lineup of influential guests who are at the forefront of digital innovation in their respective fields.

“This is Digital” provides listeners with tangible examples of how organizations can transform themselves through interviews with executives, innovators, and in-house experts. With its unique perspective and over 25 episodes to date, the podcast aims to empower organizations on their digital journeys.

Previous seasons of the podcast have featured notable guests such as Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, Betsy Ziegler, CEO of Chicago’s innovation accelerator 1871, and Doug Laney, West Monroe Innovation Fellow and Author of Infonomics.

Listeners can access “This is Digital” on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

**Definitions**:

– Digital Transformation: The integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how it operates and delivers value to its customers.

