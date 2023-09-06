CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Wescott Financial Advisory Group Raises Stake in Apple Inc.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 6, 2023
Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC, a financial advisory company, recently increased its stake in Apple Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. The firm now owns 66,304 shares of the tech giant’s stock, making it the 12th largest holding in their investment portfolio. This stake is valued at approximately $10,933,000.

Various other institutional investors and hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling Apple shares. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position by 0.5% in the second quarter, while Aspire Capital Advisors LLC and Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised their stakes by 0.5% and 0.4% respectively in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC also grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors currently own about 58.51% of Apple’s stock.

Wall Street analysts have generally given positive ratings to Apple. Needham & Company LLC, for example, named the stock as a “buy” with a price target of $195.00. Other analysts have also assigned buy and hold ratings to the stock, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $198.86.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’Brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock at an average price of $178.56, totaling $2,753,216.64. Following this transaction, O’Brien now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20.

Apple’s stock has been performing well, opening at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. Its 50-day moving average is $186.94, while the 200-day moving average is $174.00.

Apple recently reported its quarterly earnings, beating analysts’ expectations with $1.26 earnings per share. The company had a revenue of $81.80 billion, slightly lower than expected. Analysts predict that Apple will have a yearly EPS of 6.05.

Additionally, Apple declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, with a yield of 0.51%.

Apple Inc. is a global tech company that designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, computers, tablets, wearables, and various accessories.

Source: Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc., NASDAQ:AAPL

Definitions:
– Stake: The number of shares an investor owns in a company.
– Institutional investor: An organization that invests on behalf of its members, such as pension funds or insurance companies.
– Hedge fund: An investment fund that pools capital from accredited investors or institutional investors and invests in a variety of assets using different strategies.
– Wall Street: A metonym for the financial markets and investing community in the United States.
– Stock: A share in the ownership of a company.
– Dividend: A distribution of a portion of a company’s earnings to its shareholders.
– Market cap: The total value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock.
– P/E ratio: Price-to-earnings ratio, which compares the market value of a company’s stock to its earnings per share.

