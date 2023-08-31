New Tips and Tricks Discovered for Baldur’s Gate 3

A content creator has unveiled some surprising tips and tricks for the popular game Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the most unexpected tips is the ability to initiate combat during an interaction cut-scene and potentially save a character who is scripted to be attacked. By selecting the “Attack” option in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, players can interrupt the cut-scene and alter its outcome. In one example, interrupting the cut-scene not only saves a character’s life but also unlocks a previously locked monastery door.

Another tip revealed in the video is the ability to trade with any character in the game, regardless of whether they are identified as a trader or not. This means players can purchase quest rewards from characters associated with a quest, allowing them to skip the quest and still obtain the reward. The Trade option can be accessed during dialogue interactions.

Additional tips include closing doors during combat to protect against range attacks, using crates to block doorways and prevent melee enemies from advancing, throwing potions on the ground near characters to cause splashes that affect multiple people, and using Drop to create mischief by dropping flammable items onto flammable surfaces.

The video also mentions a shift-click ability in inventories that allows players to bulk select items for quicker trading. These new discoveries provide players with valuable information and strategies to enhance their gameplay experience in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been highly successful on PC, though it still requires bug fixes and performance improvements, especially in the final third of the game. A second patch is expected soon. The PlayStation 5 version will be available for early access on September 2nd and fully released on September 6th. Pre-loading is already available. Additionally, Xbox owners can look forward to the game being released “later this year” with split-screen functionality being added post-launch.

Sources: ESO Danny (content creator)

