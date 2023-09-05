Apple and Microsoft Argue Against “Gatekeeper” Designation Under EU Legislation

Apple and Microsoft have engaged in discussions with Brussels, arguing that certain services offered by the tech giants should not be considered “gatekeepers” under new EU legislation aimed at regulating and curbing the power of Big Tech. The dispute is centered around Apple’s iMessage chat app and Microsoft’s Bing search engine. The European Commission is set to publish the first list of services to be regulated under the Digital Markets Act on Wednesday.

Under the new legislation, tech companies will be required to share data, link to competitors, and ensure interoperability with rival apps. The rules will apply to platforms with an annual turnover of over 7.5 billion euros, a market cap exceeding 75 billion euros, and 45 million active monthly users in the EU. However, Brussels retains some discretion when it comes to making designations beyond these metrics.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Microsoft has rejected the notion that Bing should be subjected to the same obligations as its larger competitor, Google Search. Microsoft argues that Bing only commands a 3 percent market share and subjecting it to further legal scrutiny would put the search engine at a significant disadvantage. If Bing were to fall under the new rules, it would be required to offer users a choice of alternative search engines, including Google.

Apple, on the other hand, contends that iMessage does not meet the user threshold to be subject to the regulations. Estimates suggest that iMessage, which is integrated into all Apple devices, has as many as 1 billion users globally. However, Apple has not released any official figures in recent years. The outcome is likely to depend on how both Apple and the EU define the market in which iMessage operates.

It is worth noting that all major US tech companies, including Amazon, Google, and Meta (formerly Facebook), will have several of their services regulated under the Digital Markets Act, as will Chinese-owned TikTok. The final list of services is still being deliberated by Brussels, and the commission may launch an investigation to determine if iMessage and Bing should conform to the new obligations.

The implementation of the Digital Markets Act is a significant step in the ongoing process to regulate the power of tech giants in Europe. The European Commission is anticipating legal challenges from these companies, as seen in previous disputes over digital rules. The outcome of these battles carries added weight amid heightened scrutiny of alleged anti-competitive behavior by EU regulators.