Google Celebrates 25th Birthday and Continues to Thrive

Google, the renowned search engine, is celebrating its 25th birthday today and continues to be a dominant force. Originally conceived as a concept in 1996, Google emerged during a time when the internet was still in its early stages. At that time, the internet was not widely used, email addresses were rare, and smartphones didn’t exist.

The founders of Google, who were described as “two nerdy lads” sitting in Stanford, had a vision of linking the vast amount of information available on the internet. Despite facing competition from established players in the market, they persevered and rejected Yahoo’s offer to buy Google for $3 billion. They believed their creation was worth more, and their decision seems to have been justified.

Today, Google is part of Alphabet, a company valued at an estimated €1.58 trillion and owns various other successful ventures, including Fitbit and YouTube. The acquisition of YouTube in 2006 proved to be a brilliant move, as the platform has become a primary source of entertainment for many young people.

Google’s popularity is evident from the staggering number of searches conducted on the platform every day, totaling around 8.5 billion. With a revenue of €258.63 billion in the last year alone, their success is undeniable. However, Google has also faced its fair share of failures, such as the unsuccessful launch of a social network.

Despite these setbacks, Google has weathered the storm and continued to thrive. With predictions that Alphabet’s revenue will reach €346 billion in the next five years, it is evident that Google is here to stay. As technology continues to evolve, it seems likely that we will rely on Google for information for many years to come.

Source: Newstalk Breakfast – Tech Correspondent Jess Kelly.