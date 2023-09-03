What Phone Protection Do Users Prefer?

According to a recent poll, it seems that the majority of phone users prefer to have a glass screen protector and a silicone case on their devices. While this may not come as a surprise, it is interesting to note that there have been some shifts in popularity compared to previous years.

Glass screen protectors seem to be the most favored choice among users, with nearly half of the respondents having one on their phones. However, many people expressed their frustrations with curved screens, as applying a glass protector to these types of displays can be challenging. Additionally, curved screen protectors tend to be more expensive than flat ones.

In contrast to previous years, the popularity of plastic screen protectors has risen, although they still come in a distant second. More users now prefer to apply a self-installed plastic protector compared to using the one pre-installed by the factory.

Based on comments from the poll, it seems that many users do not have confidence in the durability of naked Gorilla Glass against scratches and cracks. However, a quarter of the voters believe that the glass is sufficient and opt for no additional protection.

Moving on to phone cases, it is no surprise that silicone cases are the most popular choice, followed by thin cases and bulky rugged cases. Fancy cases, such as those made of leather or with extra features, are less sought after.

In terms of phone protection, using a case is considered essential by the majority of users, with only 1 in 10 people opting to go without one. This is significantly less than the number of users without a screen protector.

When it comes to subscription services like AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+, which offer cheaper screen replacements for a monthly fee, it seems that very few people take advantage of these options. This could be because the combination of cases and screen protectors is often sufficient, resulting in rarely needing a screen replacement.

Overall, the poll results indicate that glass screen protectors and silicone cases remain the preferred form of phone protection for the majority of users.

