Sony Xperia 5 V: Carving Out Its Own Category in the Smartphone Market

Sony has introduced a new addition to its Xperia 5 series with the Sony Xperia 5 V. This redesigned smartphone aims to cater to a new generation of Sony users, positioning itself as a more accessible and user-friendly device. Priced at €1,000/£850, the Xperia 5 V will be available later this month.

One notable change in the Xperia 5 V is the absence of a dedicated zoom camera. Instead, the main camera relies on the native 2x crop feature of its 48MP sensor to handle zoom capabilities. While some users may miss the dedicated lens found in previous models, the main camera delivers excellent photo quality and impressive video capabilities. However, the lack of a true zoom and macro mode may be a drawback for some users.

The Xperia 5 V features a 6.1-inch 21:9 OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the display options are limited, with users only able to choose between 60Hz and 120Hz. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W charging, providing 0-50% charging in just 30 minutes. While the battery performance is commendable, some users may have preferred a faster charging speed.

In terms of specifications, the Xperia 5 V is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering improved efficiency compared to its predecessor. However, it retains the base configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which may disappoint those looking for higher storage options. Additionally, thermal management issues have been reported, leading to throttling.

The Xperia 5 V retains some positive features, including a microSD slot for storage expansion, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and stereo speakers. However, it is worth noting that the device measures 154 x 68 x 8.6mm and weighs 183g, making it larger and heavier than some competitor models in the market.

Overall, the Sony Xperia 5 V offers a solid high-end smartphone experience, but it is not without its flaws. With the removal of the dedicated zoom camera and limited display options, some users may question its place in the market. However, the device still brings in notable improvements and features, appealing to those seeking a flagship smartphone with user-friendly capabilities.

