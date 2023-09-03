Free Fire Returns to India: Garena Announces Launch Date

After being banned in India earlier this year, popular battle royale game Free Fire is making its comeback. Garena, the Singaporean global online games developer and publisher, announced that Free Fire India will be launched on 5 September. The game had been removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store due to security concerns.

Garena’s decision to reintroduce Free Fire in India comes as a testament to the country’s passionate community of esports enthusiasts. Gang Ye, co-founder of Garena, expressed excitement over the launch, stating, “India is home to very passionate communities of esports enthusiasts and we are excited to be able to support our fans from Bharat with the launch of Free Fire India.” In a press statement, Garena also revealed that former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Free Fire India.

To ensure a smooth gaming experience, Garena has partnered with Indian company Yotta for the provision of local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for Free Fire India. This collaboration will help enhance performance and minimize latency.

With Free Fire’s return to India, players can expect to engage in thrilling battle royale gameplay and have access to various in-game events and updates. The game will be available for free download later this month, allowing users to immerse themselves in the highly competitive and immersive world of Free Fire.

In conclusion, Garena’s announcement regarding the launch of Free Fire India on 5 September marks the highly anticipated return of the widely popular battle royale game to the Indian market. This move showcases Garena’s commitment to supporting the passionate esports community in India, while also reinforcing India’s growing presence in the gaming industry.

Sources:

– [source1]

– [source2]

Note: The URLs for the sources have been removed.