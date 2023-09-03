Week 35 Tech News Roundup

This week brought us several exciting announcements in the world of technology. Huawei surprised everyone with the unveiling of its new flagship phones, the Mate 60 Pro and Mate 60. The Mate 60 Pro features a unique triple dot notch design, housing a selfie camera and a 3D tOf sensor. It also boasts a powerful 50MP main camera with a variable aperture, a large 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and a Kirin chipset. However, this phone is currently exclusive to the Chinese market.

Another noteworthy release is the Fairphone 5, which emphasizes sustainability and repairability. The Fairphone 5 comes with an impressive 5 years of warranty and up to 10 years of software support. It is designed to be easily repairable with ten interchangeable modules that users can replace themselves. These modules include the OLED display, cameras, USB port, and battery. The Fairphone 5 is available in three colors and will begin shipping on September 14.

Realme also made headlines by introducing the GT5 in China. This phone boasts incredibly fast charging speeds of 150W and 240W, as well as up to 24GB of RAM. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 6.74-inch 144Hz AMOLED display. However, there is no news yet on a global release for this device.

Apple has sent out invites for its highly anticipated iPhone 15 event, scheduled for September 12. This event is expected to showcase multiple models, including the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The Pro Max variant is rumored to have a periscope zoom camera and may be released slightly later than the others.

ZTE’s nubia is working on a phone with a classic 35mm main camera and a large 1-inch sensor. The device shares a resemblance to the Z50S Pro and has been pictured with a sizable camera island.

These are just a few of the exciting tech news highlights from Week 35. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements in the world of technology!

