Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Unleashing Creativity for Artists

With the release of the S9 series, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab underwent exciting upgrades. The tablet now boasts an IP68 rating, making it the first non-rugged Samsung tablet with dust and water resistance. Additionally, the base model features an AMOLED display and Vision Booster technology for clear image reproduction even in bright lighting conditions.

Despite these advancements, one thing remains unchanged—the tablet’s ability to unlock powerful creative tools. To showcase this, Samsung partnered with webcomic creator Taejun Pak, who is known for the series LOOKISM, which inspired the first Korean webcomic adapted into a Netflix animated series. In a video, Taejun Pak demonstrates the creative capabilities of the top-tier tablet variant, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

During Galaxy Unpacked, Taejun Pak held master classes, teaching aspiring artists how to maximize their tablets, the S Pen Creator Edition, and the Clip Studio Paint app that comes with the Galaxy Tab S9. He guided participants in creating comic versions of themselves using their own selfies.

Regardless of the variant, the Galaxy Tab S9 series offers an exceptional stylus experience. Equipped with the iconic S Pen with low latency and a vivid Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display with HDR10+ support, these tablets provide a superior artistic experience. Even the base model has made the switch from LCD to AMOLED technology.

All three Tab S9 variants are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 “for Galaxy” chip and feature stereo speakers, 45W charging, under-display fingerprint scanners, and a durable aluminum IP68-rated build. They also have access to powerful productivity tools such as Samsung DeX. The tablets come with One UI 5.1.1, which improves the user experience on foldable and large-screen devices by enhancing Multi-Window and Pop-up Window features and introducing a more powerful taskbar.