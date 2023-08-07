Warning: SanDisk Drives Prone to Data Loss

If you’re considering purchasing a SanDisk Extreme Pro, Extreme Portable, Extreme Pro Portable, or WD MyPassport SSD, you might want to think twice. One of my colleagues recently lost 3TB of video footage that was shot for The Verge because the drive became unreadable. This is not an isolated incident, as other users have reported similar issues.

SanDisk released a firmware update in late May to address various drive problems, but it seems that the issues persist. The replacement drive that my colleague received in June quickly failed, erasing all of the data once again. Western Digital, the parent company of SanDisk, has not offered any data recovery services to affected customers.

It appears that Western Digital is trying to ignore the problem and continue selling these faulty drives at a deep discount. The drives still have a “firmware issue” that causes them to unexpectedly disconnect from a computer. The company has not acknowledged the possibility of massive data loss, and its response suggests that it is not treating the issue with urgency.

Unfortunately, the way search engines prioritize results allows Western Digital to continue selling these problematic drives without facing significant consequences. News stories highlighting the issue are buried in search results, and online reviews on platforms like Amazon are misleading due to astroturfing.

We believe that Western Digital and SanDisk owe their customers an explanation and should take responsibility for the data loss caused by their faulty drives. We have reached out to Western Digital for answers regarding the ongoing sale of these drives, plans for data recovery services, and the specifics of what is causing the drives to fail. We will share their responses, or lack thereof, in a future story.

In the meantime, we advise caution when considering the purchase of any SanDisk or WD drives mentioned above.