Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3: A Conversation

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players have the opportunity to pursue romance with multiple companions. However, this aspect of the game has sparked a conversation among players about the portrayal of relationships. Some feel that the romance feels sudden and arbitrary, lacking depth and realism.

One player mentioned that nearly all the NPCs in their camp wanted to be romantically involved with their character, regardless of gender, race, or class. This made the player feel like the characters were empty vessels waiting to connect with them. They expressed a desire for more nuanced relationships where characters have individual preferences and agency.

Others agreed, recounting their experiences in other games where characters expressed disinterest based on the player’s gender or other factors. They felt that these moments added depth and realism to the romance aspect of the game.

Some players mentioned that the immediate romantic interest from multiple characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 felt artificial and game-like. They commented on how characters would continue to flirt even if the player showed disinterest or dislike towards them. This made the characters feel less like real individuals and more like scripted interactions.

The conversation also touched on the player-centric nature of the game and whether characters in the game can develop relationships with each other. Some players expressed the importance of creating more organic and authentic relationships that don’t solely revolve around the player character.

Overall, the conversation highlighted the need for more complexity and realism in romance portrayals in games like Baldur’s Gate 3. Players desire relationships that feel meaningful, with characters who have individual preferences and agency. They want romance that adds depth to the overall storytelling experience.