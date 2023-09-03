Bethesda Embraces Glitches in Starfield to Enhance Player Freedom

Bethesda Games, known for their slightly glitchy titles like Skyrim and Fallout, has deliberately embraced small issues in their upcoming game Starfield to create a vast and immersive gaming experience. Pete Hines, the Head of Global Publishing at Bethesda, revealed the studio’s approach in an interview.

While Bethesda could opt for a safer and less buggy game, they are choosing to push the limits and explore what is possible. Hines stated, “We embrace chaos. We could make a safer, less buggy, less risky game if we wanted to. But what we try to lean into is player freedom. Yes, there’s going to be some little things here and there…but the freedom you get, and the things that happen because of that, we absolutely love and embrace.”

This philosophy hints at the unique and unpredictable elements players can expect in Starfield, which is slated for release on September 6th. Early access started on September 1st, and fans have been eagerly diving into the game, some already pouring over forty hours into their gameplay.

Bethesda fans who haven’t had early access are eagerly waiting for the official launch, with curiosity building as to what surprises the game holds. The anticipation is palpable, and fans are ready to explore the vast universe of Starfield.

As the release date approaches, Bethesda’s decision to embrace glitches and prioritize player freedom demonstrates their commitment to creating immersive and unique gaming experiences. It remains to be seen just how successful this approach will be, but fans are excited to embark on their Starfield journey.