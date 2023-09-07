CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Join the Warwick Fall Apple Festival at Rocky Point Park!

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Join the Warwick Fall Apple Festival at Rocky Point Park!

Get ready for a day full of fun and excitement at the Warwick Fall Apple Festival on Saturday, September 9th. Hosted by We Be Jammin Events, this festival promises a variety of activities that will entertain the entire family.

The festival will kick off at 10 a.m. when the gates open. As soon as you arrive, you will be greeted by dozens of crafters and vendors showcasing their unique products. From handmade crafts to delicious food trucks, there will be something for everyone’s taste and preference.

Live music performances will keep you entertained throughout the day. Soak in the festival atmosphere while tapping your feet to the sounds of talented local musicians. In addition, there will be activities specially designed for children, ensuring that the little ones have a memorable day as well.

One of the highlights of the festival is the traveling war memorial exhibition. Pay homage to our heroes and learn more about the sacrifices made by veterans through this poignant exhibition.

Best of all, admission and parking will be completely free for the entire day. Bring your whole family, including your furry friends, as pets are welcome at this event.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Rocky Point Park, this festival promises to be a day to remember. Don’t miss out on the Warwick Fall Apple Festival – mark your calendar for Saturday, September 9th!

For more information, visit webejamminevents.com.

Sources: The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Patreon Adds Group Chat Feature for Content Creators to Interact with Fans

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Best LED TVs with 4K HD Resolution: A Look into the Future of Television

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Partnership between Comcast and CCBC to Drive Awareness and Adoption of Affordable Connectivity Program

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Patreon Adds Group Chat Feature for Content Creators to Interact with Fans

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Best LED TVs with 4K HD Resolution: A Look into the Future of Television

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: A Portable and Convenient Solar Telescope

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Tourists May Have Been Holidaying on a ‘Lost Continent’ for Years

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments