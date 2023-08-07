Do You Still Use a Chromecast?

Results

Over 2,600 votes were cast in our poll on whether people still use a Chromecast. The majority of respondents, a whopping 81.2%, indicated that they still use a Chromecast. However, it’s unclear if all of these respondents were referring to the basic Chromecast hardware or the newer Chromecast with Google TV line and/or Cast capabilities in general. On the other hand, 18.8% of the surveyed readers stated that they are not using a Chromecast. This may be due to the increased prevalence of smart TVs and streaming boxes, reducing the need for a separate Chromecast and Cast functionality.

User Experiences

Several users shared their experiences and opinions on Chromecast. Phlebas mentioned that one of the major benefits of Chromecast is its ability to extend the life of older smart TVs that no longer receive support for inbuilt streaming apps. They lent their Chromecast to a friend and it helped their friend avoid purchasing a new TV.

Beardednomad expressed their love for the Chromecast but also mentioned the versatility of the Fire Stick. However, they still appreciate the new Chromecast with Google TV.

Montisaquadeis and Patrick shared negative experiences with Chromecast, mentioning issues with casting and control. They stated that now they only use Chromecast for apps that are not available on their smart TVs.

Shizuma highlighted their frequent use of casting, mentioning Nest speakers and Nvidia Shield TV as their preferred devices. They mentioned the superiority of streaming boxes like Nvidia Shield with a UI and remote compared to the plain Chromecast, although they miss the discontinued Chromecast audio.

Charles Bright stated that smart TVs have made Chromecast less popular.

Ricky Cash expressed dissatisfaction with the Chromecast with Google TV, believing it is no longer a true Chromecast.

ikjadoon mentioned their preference for the discontinued Chromecast Audio and the decline in casting reliability.

Overall, it appears that while many people still use Chromecast, there are mixed opinions about its versatility, reliability, and usefulness compared to other streaming devices.