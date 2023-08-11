LG Updates Warranty to Cover Burn-in on OLED Monitors

LG Electronics has now changed its warranty to cover burn-in on its OLED gaming monitors. Previously, the warranty excluded burn-in resulting from improper usage, leaving customers uncertain about burn-in coverage. However, after four months of discussions with The Verge, LG Electronics has introduced a new two-year burn-in warranty for its OLED gaming monitors in the US.

According to Christopher De Maria, LG’s head of consumer PR for North America, the new warranty also applies retroactively to LG 27GR95QE-B monitors that have already been sold. Although the warranty only covers “normal and proper use” and explicitly excludes damage or failure resulting from misuse or abuse, LG Electronics product marketing director David Park has confirmed that burn-in is covered as long as the monitor is used as intended (personal PC monitor) in a residential setting, excluding commercial usage like retail signage display.

OLED enthusiasts and monitor manufacturers have previously cautioned against leaving the same content on OLED screens for extended periods to avoid burn-in. However, LG Display and Samsung Display, the companies that manufacture the OLED panels, have implemented built-in protections and brightness management to minimize burn-in risks. As a result, they offer a burn-in warranty to monitor manufacturers, but not all manufacturers pass this warranty along to customers.

While LG Electronics now covers burn-in, other manufacturers like Acer and Asus, who also sell monitors with the same LG Display panel, do not. Dell’s Alienware and Corsair, on the other hand, offer OLED monitors with a three-year burn-in warranty. Alienware even provides next-business-day replacement.

Overall, LG’s decision to update its warranty to cover burn-in is a significant move, providing customers with more peace of mind regarding the longevity of their OLED monitors. However, some argue that two to three years of burn-in protection may not be sufficient for devices that customers tend to use for a decade or more.