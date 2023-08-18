Western Digital’s Silence on Data Loss Issues with SanDisk Extreme SSDs

For months, Western Digital has remained silent about the potential data loss issues plaguing its expensive portable SanDisk Extreme SSDs. Despite inquiries from various sources, including The Verge, the company has continued to sell these drives without providing satisfactory answers or warnings to customers about the risks involved.

Numerous incidents of data loss have been reported, including cases experienced by colleagues at The Verge, Ars Technica, and PetaPixel. Despite these alarming reports, Western Digital has chosen to prioritize discounted prices, fake Amazon reviews, and advantageous Google Search ranking rather than addressing the issue at hand.

After significant pressure, Western Digital’s head of PR, Robin Schultz, finally responded to the inquiries. However, her statement failed to address the problem adequately and lacked a specific timeline for resolving the data loss issues. The company’s refusal to answer crucial questions and provide clear answers only raises further concerns.

Furthermore, Western Digital is now facing a potential class-action lawsuit filed by California resident Nathan Krum. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, fraudulent business practices, and other claims related to the SanDisk Extreme drive, seeking damages for any data lost. This lawsuit may be the reason for Western Digital’s sudden acknowledgment of the issue, albeit without providing substantial information.

This is not the first time Western Digital has faced legal trouble. In 2020, the company settled a class-action lawsuit concerning the inclusion of SMR drives in its “WD Red” lineup meant for network-attached storage devices. The settlement cost the company $5.7 million.

Considering Western Digital’s track record of questionable practices and the lack of transparency regarding the SanDisk Extreme SSDs’ data loss issues, many potential customers, including myself, may think twice before purchasing their products.