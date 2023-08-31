Get Ready for Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Direct Announcement

Nintendo fans, mark your calendars! Today, on the 31st of August, at 3pm UK time, a dedicated Nintendo Direct will be aired, revealing exciting new details and gameplay footage of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. This highly anticipated side-scrolling adventure is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch in October.

While we have already caught a glimpse of the game’s unique mechanics, such as Mario’s ability to transform into an elephant, there is undoubtedly much more in store for players. This Nintendo Direct promises to unveil additional features and surprises that will make the game truly captivating.

One burning question that fans have been eager to have answered is the identity of the new voice actor for Mario. Charles Martinet, who has lent his iconic voice to Mario for many years, has recently stepped down from the role. Undoubtedly, fans are curious to know who will be taking on the beloved character’s voice in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thankfully, this Nintendo Direct will shed light on this mystery.

Be sure to tune in to this special broadcast to catch 15 minutes of new information and gameplay footage. With its wonderfully strange visuals and innovative gameplay, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is shaping up to be a must-have title for Nintendo Switch owners. And with the Nintendo Direct right around the corner, fans can expect to have their excitement levels elevated even further.

