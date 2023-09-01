Honor to Showcase Foldable Phones at IFA Berlin Keynote

Honor is set to kick off IFA Berlin with its own keynote event, titled “Unfold Tomorrow,” which will be livestreamed on various platforms. The focus of the event will be on foldable phones, with the global debut of the Honor Magic V2 expected. This device, initially launched in China in July, is rumored to be the same as the fashion-inspired foldable concept phone teased by Honor.

The Honor Magic V2, also known by its codename Victoria, is anticipated to be an outward folding phone. This innovative design allows for a larger display when unfolded, providing users with a more immersive visual experience. With its debut on the global stage at IFA Berlin, Honor aims to impress tech enthusiasts with its foldable phone technology.

During the keynote, Honor will unveil the features and specifications of the Honor Magic V2, showcasing its capabilities and unique selling points. Tech enthusiasts and consumers alike can tune in to the livestream on YouTube, Honor’s official website, and its social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

Stay tuned for our comprehensive coverage of the event, where we will bring you the latest updates and announcements from Honor’s keynote at IFA Berlin. Discover the future of smartphones and witness the unveiling of Honor’s impressive foldable phones.

Source: No URLs are provided in the source article.