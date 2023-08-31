The BMW M2 Sets New Record for Compact Cars at the Nurburgring

The BMW M2 has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new record for compact cars at the Nurburgring. The model completed a lap in an impressive 7 minutes and 38.71 seconds, surpassing the previous record set by the M2 Competition.

The Nurburgring Nordschleife, also known as the Green Hell, is a challenging and iconic track for car enthusiasts. Spanning 12.943 miles (20.830 kilometers), it is considered one of the most demanding racetracks in the world. Breaking records at the Nurburgring is a dream for sports car manufacturers, and the BMW M2 has accomplished this feat.

The record-breaking run was conducted with track tires and had Development Engineer Jorg Weidinger at the wheel. The upgraded 2023 M2, equipped with 460 horsepower, completed the lap faster than its predecessor, the M2 Competition. The increased power and improved performance of the 2023 model allowed it to shave off more than 13 seconds from the previous lap time.

Before attempting the record-breaking run, the BMW M2 underwent a thorough inspection by the TUV (Technischer Uberwachungsverein) at the BMW Test Center located at the track side. The technicians examined the car’s components, documented the inspection process, and ensured that everything was in optimal condition. The weather also played a crucial role, as the track had to remain dry for the attempt.

Despite facing challenging weather conditions, including freezing temperatures, the team successfully executed the run. Jorg Weidinger, the driver, displayed his determination to complete the lap regardless of the weather. However, the entire team, consisting of seven individuals, played a crucial role in preparing the car and analyzing performance data.

It is worth noting that no modifications were made to the production car, except for replacing the stock tires with track-specific rubber. The BMW M2 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine, providing 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. These impressive specifications, combined with the car’s eight-speed Steptronic transmission, contributed to the record-breaking performance.

In conclusion, the BMW M2 has secured its place in the history books by setting a new record for compact cars at the Nurburgring. This accomplishment showcases the car’s remarkable performance capabilities and further solidifies BMW’s reputation as a leader in the sports car segment.

