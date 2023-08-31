The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct: A New 2D Mario Game and More

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct is just minutes away, promising around 15 minutes of news on the highly anticipated upcoming 2D Mario game. This is an exciting moment for Nintendo fans, as it marks the first brand new 2D Mario game in nearly 11 years. Adding to the excitement, the game is set to release just three days after the launch of a new 2D entry featuring a certain blue hedgehog.

Mario Wonder, as it is being called, is a departure from the ‘New’ subseries in terms of formula and visual style. The game seems to be pushing boundaries and cranking up the imagination and weirdness to new levels. Fans are eager to see what surprises and innovations await them in this latest Mario adventure.

In addition to news about the game, there is speculation about a potential announcement of a Mario-themed Switch OLED. This could mean an upgraded and specially designed version of the popular console featuring Mario-themed accents.

There is also anticipation surrounding the role of Charles Martinet, the iconic voice of Mario and Luigi. This will be the first Mario game in which he won’t be lending his voice, marking a bittersweet moment for fans. However, there are rumors that Martinet could take on the position of Mario Ambassador, possibly making an appearance alongside renowned game designer Shigeru Miyamoto to deliver a special message during the event.

Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the start of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. Settle in and stay tuned for the latest updates and announcements!

