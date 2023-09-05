Meta Teams Up with LG for New Headset

Meta is partnering with LG for its upcoming headset, taking on Apple’s Vision Pro. While their previous headset models didn’t gain as much popularity as expected, Meta is determined to make a mark in the industry with this collaboration.

Initially, the partnership between Meta and LG was thought to only involve the display. However, according to a report by the Maeil Business Newspaper, Meta is now working with several subsidiaries of LG for various components of the headset. LG Display will be responsible for the screen, LG Energy will provide the battery, LG Innotek will manufacture other components, and LG Electronics will build the headsets. This comprehensive collaboration suggests that LG will have significant input throughout the entire process.

The anticipated release of the first product resulting from this collaboration is scheduled for 2025, and it is expected to be priced around $2,000. While this is lower than the estimated $3,500 for Apple’s Vision Pro, it is still considerably more expensive than Meta’s previous models, the Meta Quest 2 priced at $300 and the Quest Pro at $999.

Meta’s strategy seems to be two-fold. On one hand, they are aiming to compete with Apple’s high-end headset by offering their own premium product, the Flamera headset, which has an advantage over Apple in terms of features. On the other hand, Meta wants to maintain a presence in the more affordable market, demonstrated by the release of the Quest 3 with a price tag of $499.

Meta has a history of partnering with third-party manufacturers for their headsets. For instance, Xiaomi manufactured the Oculus Go, and Lenovo manufactured the Rift S from Oculus. While previous collaborations didn’t heavily feature branding from Meta’s partners, it’s likely that LG’s involvement will be more visible in this new headset.

In conclusion, Meta’s partnership with LG for its upcoming headset demonstrates their determination to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro. By bringing in LG’s expertise in display, battery, and manufacturing, Meta aims to offer a high-quality and comprehensive product to the market.

Sources: Maeil Business Newspaper