CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Philips Hue Expands into Home Security Market with New Cameras and Security Center

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Philips Hue Expands into Home Security Market with New Cameras and Security Center

Philips, the world leader in smart lighting, has announced its entry into the home security market with the addition of cameras to its Hue lighting line-up. The new product line, called Philips Hue Secure, includes smart cameras, contact sensors, and an all-new Security Center in the Philips app. This move suggests a strategic push into the fast-growing DIY home security market, currently dominated by companies like Google (Nest) and Amazon (Ring).

With the integration of cameras, contact sensors, and app features, Philips aims to offer a comprehensive security solution through its smart lighting system. The cameras feature 1080p resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity, two-way communication, built-in sirens, and motion-based notifications. Users can configure the cameras to trigger lights based on motion and events.

Alongside the camera and security hardware, Philips also announced its support for the emerging Matter connectivity standard and protocol. The Dutch consumer company aims to provide seamless interoperability between smart home devices from different manufacturers.

The subscription plans for Philips Hue Secure and the Security Center start at $4 per month with 30 days of storage, or users can opt for the Secure Plus plan for $10 per month with 60 days of storage in the cloud. This pricing compares favorably with competitors such as Amazon Ring Protect and Google’s Nest Aware.

Despite the brand recognition of Philips Hue in the smart lighting market, there are concerns about its ability to compete with established players in the home security market. The absence of voice assistant integration and associated smart speakers and displays may be a limiting factor for some users. However, for loyal Hue users who have yet to invest in competing security systems, the new Hue Secure offerings could be seen as a natural extension.

In this highly competitive market, Philips will need to differentiate its Hue Secure products by offering unique features, competitive pricing, or ease of use in order to gain a foothold and attract customers away from Amazon and Google.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Shigeru Miyamoto’s Role in the Development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Apple Settles Lawsuit with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Over “Smart Keyboard” Trademark

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Study Finds Link Between Digital Media Use and Psychotic Experiences in Young Adults

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

How to recruit and remove the Adoring Fan in Starfield

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Mysteries of Reflection Nebulae revealed

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Shigeru Miyamoto’s Role in the Development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Settles Lawsuit with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Over “Smart Keyboard” Trademark

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments