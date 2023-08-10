The Battery-Saving Mode on the Galaxy Watch 6

The Galaxy Watch 6 is known for having a great battery life, but if you want to extend it even further, there’s a mode called “Watch only” that can help. This guide will show you how to use it.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has been tested extensively over the past few weeks, and it has been found to have an improved battery life that can handle the average wearer’s usage patterns. While it may not have the impressive battery life of the Watch 5 Pro, it is still more than sufficient and won’t leave you wanting more.

There will be times when you need to extend the battery life of your Watch 6, whether it’s to proactively save power or in an emergency situation. The Battery Saver mode is available, which turns off certain functions like the always-on display and animations to save battery life. This can extend the battery life by a few hours, but what if you need days of battery?

This is where the “Watch only” mode comes in. This feature has been available on the Galaxy Watch 6 for some time now, and it is incredibly useful for saving battery life. When enabled, it turns off all features of the watch except for the screen and the single-tap functionality of the home button. Essentially, your smartwatch becomes a regular watch.

In this mode, there is no always-on display, and you need to tap the home button to turn on the screen. The watch will function as a basic watch with no added smart features. However, this significantly extends the battery life, giving you an estimated couple of weeks before it runs out.

To enable “Watch only” mode, follow these steps on your Galaxy Watch 6:

– Swipe down from the home screen.

– Tap the settings cog.

– Scroll and tap “Battery and device care.”

– Select the battery card.

– Scroll and tap “Watch only.”

– Tap “Turn on” at the bottom.

Note: To turn off “Watch only” mode, simply press and hold the home button.

This mode can be a lifesaver in emergency situations or when you know you won’t have access to a charger for an extended period of time. You can save several days of battery life by using “Watch only” mode and then disable it when you need to use your smartwatch normally again. This is especially useful for activities like hiking or when you need to conserve power until you have a cell signal.