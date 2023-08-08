NVIDIA CEO to Deliver Special SIGGRAPH 2023 Keynote

NVIDIA has announced that its CEO, Jensen Huang, will be delivering a special keynote at SIGGRAPH 2023, a content creators and professionals event. The keynote is scheduled for the 8th of August at 8 AM (Pacific Time). During SIGGRAPH, NVIDIA will showcase various sessions, live demos, research presentations, and hands-on labs to demonstrate the benefits of their technologies.

The keynote by Jensen Huang is highly anticipated, with expectations of major announcements in the field of AI. NVIDIA has been focusing on AI technology, which has propelled the company to new heights. The keynote will provide an exclusive look at some of NVIDIA’s latest breakthroughs, including award-winning research, OpenUSD developments, and AI-powered solutions for content creation.

While the specifics of the announcements remain unknown, it is speculated that NVIDIA may unveil powerful AI-based DGX systems and new RTX workstation/Pro cards with improved specifications. Additionally, there is anticipation for software advancements, such as AI-generated NPCs, neural rendering, path tracing, and various RTX features that NVIDIA has excelled in. The company’s hardware, including the powerful Ada, has also been highly regarded by content creators, developers, and researchers.

To watch the keynote live, viewers can tune in a few hours from now on the specified date. This SIGGRAPH event promises to be exciting for anyone interested in the latest advancements in AI and content creation.