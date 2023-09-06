Google’s Advertisement Hints at USB-C for Apple’s iPhone 15 Series

Google’s recent “Best Phones Forever” advertisement has revealed that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will use USB-C. The humorous ad showcases a Google Pixel 7 and a mysterious device believed to be the iPhone 15 relaxing at a spa. The conversation between the two devices revolves around their respective launch events: Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on September 12 and Google’s live event, where the new Pixel 8 smartphones will be unveiled, on October 4.

While playful banter between phone providers is nothing new, this advertisement seems to confirm the switch to USB-C for the iPhone 15 models. In the ad, the iPhone hints at upcoming features it can’t currently do, such as live interpreting texts, unblurring old images, and answering unknown calls with AI. When asked about its own capabilities, the iPhone responds with a pun, “That’s under wraps, but let’s just say you will be USB-C-ing soon!”

The Google Pixel then drops the bombshell, asking if the iPhone will have USB-C charging. Surprised, the iPhone replies, “How did you know?”

This advertisement, created by Google, indicates that USB-C may indeed be on the horizon for Apple’s iPhone line. It’s unlikely that Google would release an ad teasing a forthcoming feature without some insider knowledge. Moreover, industry insiders and experts, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, have previously speculated about the switch to USB-C in the iPhone 15 series.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra, and possibly a new AirPods Pro charging case that uses USB-C during their September 12 presentation.

