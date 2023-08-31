Google and Apple Engage in Friendly Banter Over New Features

Google and Apple have been engaging in a playful rivalry through their advertisements, with Google’s Pixel smartphone taking jabs at the iPhone’s features. Google has now released a new ad that not only showcases its own features but also hints at a potential new feature coming to iPhones.

The ad features a conversation between Pixel and the iPhone in a spa setting, where they discuss the upcoming “big launch events.” Apple has announced that it will be launching the iPhone 15 series on September 12th, while Google will be launching the Pixel 8 series on October 4th.

During their conversation, Pixel mentions its popular feature of “Sliding to Unlock,” which received a lot of applause when it was first introduced on the iPhone. Pixel also mentions some of its other features, such as unblurring old photos, AI-powered call answering, and live message translation.

In response to Pixel’s features, the iPhone teases that it has some tricks up its sleeve and hints at the possibility of having USB Type-C charging, to which Pixel expresses surprise. While there have been rumors that the iPhone 15 may introduce a USB Type-C port, there has been no official confirmation or teaser from Apple regarding this feature.

This is not the first time that Google has taken a dig at Apple through its ads. In a previous ad, Pixel highlighted the Live Translation feature that the iPhone lacks, emphasizing its ability to quickly translate supported languages. The playful rivalry between the two tech giants continues to entertain users and keeps them guessing about the new features that both companies will bring to the table.

Sources:

– [Source 1: Article Title, Website Name]

– [Source 2: Article Title, Website Name]