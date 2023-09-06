CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Dominic Fike Releases Livestream Concert on Apple Music and Apple TV+

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 6, 2023
Dominic Fike recently wrapped up his North American dates for the Don’t Stare at the Sun Tour, but now fans can enjoy a livestream concert performance from the comfort of their own homes. Filmed at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheater in July, the concert features Fike performing some of his biggest hits, including “3 Nights” and “Mona Lisa” from his sophomore LP, Sunburn.

Fans can watch the full livestream concert for free on Apple Music and on Apple TV+ with a seven-day free trial. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Travis Mills, Fike expressed how surreal it was for him to play his new project live for the first time. He was amazed that people knew the lyrics to his songs and could sing along with him.

Fike also shared that he was initially critical of his album, Sunburn, because it contained older music. However, after seeing people enjoy and sing along to the songs, his perspective changed, and he now loves the album.

The Don’t Stare at the Sun Tour will continue in Europe, with dates scheduled from September to October. Fans can purchase Dominic Fike tickets on Ticketmaster to catch his live performances.

Sources:
– Apple Music
– Ticketmaster

