Subaru’s Hoonigan Huckster: A Terrifying Stunt Machine

Travis Pastrana’s Hoonigan Subaru Huckster gained attention last year when he jumped it at an astounding speed of 165 mph. This stunt left many in awe, including automotive journalist Chris Harris. In a recent video, Harris praises the engineering behind the Huckster that enables it to perform such death-defying stunts.

Despite its jaw-dropping capabilities, the Huckster retains the appearance of a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon. The exterior features massive fender flares, a widened wheel track, and active aero technology that deploys hidden flaps and air brakes. The interior, however, maintains a retro ’80s feel, complete with a period-correct Subaru radio and digital gauges.

The powertrain of the Huckster is a purpose-built 2.3-liter engine with a single monster turbocharger. This engine generates a mind-boggling 862 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Huckster to achieve incredible feats. It is paired with a six-speed sequential Sadev gearbox and employs all-wheel drive technology.

Even the experienced driver, Chris Harris, was hesitant to push the limits of the Huckster due to its overwhelming power and violent characteristics. This hesitation speaks volumes about the intimidating nature of the car. However, Travis Pastrana, renowned for his impressive driving skills, manages to make the Huckster dance, showcasing his remarkable talent behind the wheel.

The Huckster is a remarkable demonstration of engineering and automotive skill. Its ability to perform extreme stunts while still retaining the styling of a classic Subaru model is a testament to the expertise of the design and engineering teams involved. This exceptional vehicle pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the world of stunt driving.